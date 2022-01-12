Assistant Coaches Chosen for annual Shrine Bowl Game

Executive Director Frank Selby is proud to announce that Head Coaches for the 49th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl have selected their respective coaching staffs.

North Team Head Coach Trent Pikula (Thunder Basin-Gillette) has selected the following athletic professionals to join his coaching staff:  4A- Jason Gill (Thunder Basin- Gillette)  3A- Rob Hammond (Buffalo)  2A- Kirk McLaughlin (Big Horn)  1A 9 Man- Rich Despain (Rocky Mountain-Cowley)  1A 6 Man- Boz Backen (Hulett)

South Team Head Coach Mark Lenhardt (Rock Springs) has selected the following athletic professionals to join his coaching staff:  4A- Blaine Christensen (Rock Springs)  3A- Jay Rhoades (Douglas)  2A- Robb Nicolay (Torrington)  1A- 9 Man- Brandon Gifford (Lingle-Ft. Laramie)  1A- 6 Man- Keegan Willford (Encampment)

Many of the 2022 assistant coaches will be serving their first year with Wyoming Shrine Bowl and our Board of Directors is excited to see what they bring to the game. We express sincere gratitude for their acceptance of service in these roles. Review of player nominations submitted by High School Football coaches across the state is now underway and team rosters will be announced in coming weeks.

This year’s player nominations (from North and South High School Coaches) top 155 athletes. They will be cut by more than half in the selection process- to 36 players per team. I am confident that this game will not be one to miss. We are also excited to see who is selected to serve as Student Managers and Student Trainers.

This year’s all-star football game will be held on Saturday June 11, 2022, at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, Wyoming.