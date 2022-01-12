American Heritage Trip approved to Massachusetts and New York for RHS students, pending Covid

If Covid restrictions don’t get in the way, the Riverton High School American Heritage Program students will be headed to the Boston and New York City area this coming March.

Student Daniel Cardenas appeared before the Riverton School Board Tuesday night to talk about the trip. ” This is a tremendous interdisciplinary program which will allow us to visit literature and history sites from New England, ” he said. “We’ll see writing from the Revolutionary war era and experience history in person. The highlights will include a visit to Salem, Lexington and Concord, plus the Boston Commons, the first city park in America, a visit to Harvard University and a re-enactment of the Boston Tea Party.”

Sponsor Tomi Kirkland said the program is a of English 3 and American History. “It’s a lot more work for the students, but they only have one test to take,” she said.

The board approved the request unanimously, with the caveat “per policy and following all COVID-19 restrictions.