Tuesday Weather should mirror yesterday’s: Dry

More of the same today with sunshine, some clouds and locally breezy conditions in the favored locations. Other than isolated snow showers in the west, dry weather should continue through Thursday.

Today’s highs will mirror those of Monday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s for Riverton, Lander, Jeffrey City and Dubois, the high 30s at Thermopolis and the upper 20s at Shoshoni and Worland.

Tonight’s overnight lows are predicted for two below at Woland, one below at Shoshoni, four degrees in Riverton 11 at Lander, 14 at Thermopolis and 19 at Dubois.