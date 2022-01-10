Wyoming St. Parks reminds the public about ice safety

With ice forming on lakes and reservoirs throughout the state, the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails reminds anglers of potential dangers on the ice.

Ice fishing and other ice-related activities are a great way to enjoy Wyoming’s state parks and sites in the winter. However, ice is always in a state of flux, so anglers and other recreationists are reminded that driving any kind of motorized vehicle, and in some instances even walking on the ice, is risky.

Pressure ridges can cause thin patches in the ice that cannot support a car, pickup, ATV or possibly human body weight, especially on ice that is only a few days old.

Fishermen are reminded that they are responsible for the cost of removing their vehicle from a lake or reservoir in Wyoming’s State Parks.

Please call the respective State Park for up-to-date ice conditions.