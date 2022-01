The Riverton City Council will hold a work session Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to discuss a Disorderly House ordinance and talk about R-4 Zoning in the city. The items concern addressing a growing housing shortage in Riverton and the apparent need for more multi-family housing .

Below is the definition for a disorderly house. The issue originally was raised by the Riverton Police Department after officers were called to one apartment complex about 400 times in 2021.