Lander Councilors to renew city’s liquor licenses Tuesday

The Lander City Council tomorrow will hold a public hearing and act on a request for a new bar and grille license for the Mulino Bistro, LCC, and renew the city’s liquor licenses for the coming year. Designation of the city’s depositories and newspaper are up for appointment, as well as several resolutions creating a job description for a Community Development Coordinator and updating city park rules. There will also be an executive session to discuss potential litigation. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Lander City Hall.

