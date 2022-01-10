Flanagan Contract Up for Renewal at FCSD#25 Tuesday

The Fremont County School District #25 School Board will meet in regular session tomorrow evening with the extension of the Superintendent’s contract for the 2023-24 school year on the agenda. The board will also hear the results of its 2020-2021 Audit report, hear recommendations for out-of-state travel for the RHS American Heritage Class trip to Boston and New York City this coming March, and for the Middle School Band to travel to Layton Utah in May. In other action, the board will hear an administrative recommendation to approve school improvement plans for the Riverton Middle School and the District’s Frontier Academy. Preceding the meeting will be a zoom call with Circles USA, a poverty alleviation program at 6:30 p.m. with the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

