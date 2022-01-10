Apr 24, 1990 – Jan 5, 2022

Duane Makeshine, (Beneeci’ Heneecee-Snow Buffalo) 31, of St. Stephens passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Billings Clinic in Billings Montana.



A Rosary and Wake will take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 41 Littleshield Road (Antoinette Harris home) starting at 7:00pm.



The funeral service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Fremont Center at the Riverton Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Duane Charles Makeshine was born on April 24, 1990 in Riverton, Wyoming to Byron Makeshine and Vickie Cochran.



He was raised by his Mother, Antoinette Harris.



He was given the Indian name Beneeci’ Heneecee “ Snow Buffalo”.



He grew up on the Wind River Reservation, attending Arapahoe Elementary and graduating from St.Stephen’s High School in 2008.



He spent all his life on the Wind River Reservation except for two years that he lived in Missoula Montana.



He worked at Wendy’s, 789, Wind River Casino and other food establishments in Fremont County.



Duane loved children and was a great babysitter for his nieces and nephews. He was also a fantastic fry bread maker and was requested by many to make it for them. He was well known for his crazy sense of humor, his generosity, his compassion for family and friends, his brutal honesty, and his great knowledge of the community. He had many friends and had the knack of befriending anyone.



Duane is survived by his Mother Antoinette Harris ; parents Byron Makeshine and Vickie Cochran ; brothers, Corey Makeshine, Byron Spoonhunter, Darin Harris, Leonard “Nert” Harris, Dennis Makeshine and Jason Denny. Sisters; Chasity Makeshine, Stefanie Oldman, Jeremy Harris, Ambrosia Harris, Ashley Yellowbear, Brittany Sleeper, Daryl Makeshine, Melissa Makeshine, Kacy Makeshine and Taylor Makeshine. Grandfather Larry Makeshine. Grandmother Evelyn Cochran. Also survived by numerous friends and family.



Duane is preceded in death by Grandparents, Frances Makeshine, William Cochran, Madeline Spoonhunter and his biological father Alvin Spoonhunter.



Thank You to all those who loved and cared for Duane.



On-line condolences at TheDavisFuneralHome.com