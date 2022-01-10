Cowboys Complete Competition Against UNI and SDSU

(Brookings, SD) – Eight Cowboys were in action Sunday afternoon facing opponents from both Northern Iowa and South Dakota State in a series of individual matches. No team scores were kept for these matches.



“It wasn’t your ideal week leading up to competition but we are thankful we were able to get out here and get a good number of matches in today.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said “We showed some improvement in some areas we have been working which was nice to see for those guys that competed.”



At 157 pounds, No. 10 ranked Jacob Wright only wrestled once on the day but made the most of his one match. Wright looked impressive as he faced UNI’s Cayd Lara forcing the action and scoring a couple of early takedowns on his way to the 11-4 victory.



Jaron Jensen was the lone Cowboy on the day to pick up multiple wins defeating wrestlers from both UNI and SDSU. Against Daniel Kimball (SDSU), Jensen scored an early takedown and put together a nice ride to give himself a 3-1 lead which he would never surrender winning the match 4-2. In his final match of the day, Jensen went up against Tristan Lara (UNI). After trailing 1-0 in the second period, Jensen rattled of four straight points and added a riding time point to get the 5-2 win.



Brendon Garcia (125) and Cooper Voorhees (165) had two of the most thrilling wins of the day as each of them forced overtime with late scores before getting the winning takedown in sudden victory.



Up next Wyoming will host a pair of Big 12 duals facing Iowa State on Friday, Jan. 14 inside the Arena Auditorium. They will then face North Dakota State on Sunday Jan. 16 inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.



FULL RESULTS



125 – Jake Svihel

Svihel (WYO) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) 3-2

Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Svihel (WYO) 3-2



125 – Brendon Garcia

Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Garcia (WYO) 6-4

Garcia (WYO) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) 7-5 (SV-1)



125 – Darrick Stacey

Gabe Tagg (SDSU) tech. fall Stacey (WYO) 19-1



133- HM Job Greenwood

Greenwood (WYO) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU) 3-0

No. 31 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) major dec. Greenwood (WYO) 9-0



149 – Jaron Jensen

Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Jensen (WYO) 4-2

Jensen (WYO) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU) 4-2

Jensen (WYO) dec. Tristan Lara (UNI) 5-2



157 – No. 10 Jacob Wright

Wright (WYO) dec. Cayd Lara (UNI) 11-4



165 – Coper Voorhees

Voorhees (WYO) dec. Jack Thomsen (SDSU) 6-4 (SV-1)

No. 29 Tanner Cook (UNI) fall Voorvees (WYO)



285 – Terren Swartz

Swartz (WYO) dec. Bowen McConvile (SDSU) 5-3

No. 24 AJ Nevills (SDSU) dec. Swartz (WYO) 8-2

Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Swartz (WYO) 2-1 (SV-1)