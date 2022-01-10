Commission to hear from Sheriff, Coroner on Tuesday

The Fremont County Commission will meet in regular session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to elect officers for the coming year and make commissioner liaison appointments. This was on last week’s agenda, but postponed due to the absence of Commissioner Larry Allen. Other items include the monthly updates from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Larry Degraw. There will be a discussion on the Country Acres Road plus the annual progress report from the county’s Wellness Coordinator Peny Fahey. The meeting will be in the commissioner’s Chambers at the Courthouse in Lander.

The agenda is copied below: