Wyoming Woman pleaded Guilty to Wire Fraud and making False Claims

Alexa Kinney of Gillette, Wyoming, pled guilty on January 3, 2021 to wire

fraud, using an unauthorized access device, and making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

According to court documents, Kinney devised three separate schemes in less than one year involving fraudulent investment opportunities, unauthorized use of a credit card and making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service. Kinney knowingly attempted to obtain $165,000 from an investor under false pretenses by stating the investment would mature to $280,000 in approximately two months. Kinney never invested the money as claimed, using the money for personal expenses and to pay off

creditors. In another instance, she obtained a credit card for payment for legal services she was to provide and used the victim’s account for personal expenses. Finally, Kinney made false statements to the IRS in an attempt to receive Economic Impact Payments which she was not eligible to receive. In her EIP refund request she claimed she was not required to file a tax return for 2019 because her gross income for the year was

less than $12,200, when she received at least $165,000 in taxable income that year from the earlier scheme.

“By pleading guilty, Alexa Kinney became another example of an individual who attempted to obtain federal aid illegally and was brought to justice,” said Andy Tsui IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge for the state of Wyoming. “IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to investigating those that defraud honest citizens and the federal

government.”

Wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Using an authorized access device carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. False claims carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2022 at 9:30am before Judge Johnson. As part of the plea agreement, Kinney agreed to pay restitution which will be determined by the court.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Vierbuchen.