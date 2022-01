William Max Munnell, age 67, passed away at Westward Heights Care Center on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

William was born on May 22, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to William A. and Ruth (Holden) Munnell.

He was an enrolled member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Cass Lake Minnesota.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later time.

Please sign the family’s on-line registry at www.hudsonsfh.com