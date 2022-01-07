Gillette Mayor resigns after disparaging texts she wrote were released

The Mayor of the City of Gillette resigned Thursday night after a number disparaging text messages about city council members and others and sent to a former city administrator were released. Louise Carter-King resigned her position at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The texts, according to the Cowboy State Daily, also included one that said “Riverton is led by an idiot,” at a meeting of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities meeting last year.

Most of her wrath, however, was directed at current city council members and candidates for the council. According to the published account, the texts were sent to former City Administrator Patrick Davidson, who then forwarded them to the city council.

Carter-King resigned after writing an apology on social media.

Riverton City Administrator Tony Tolstedt was not initially aware of the resignation when asked about it this morning by Wyotoday.com. Tolstedt and Riverton Mayor Richard Gard both attend the WAM meetings representing the city.

There was no immediate comment from Mayor Gard.

The Gillette City Council has a special meeting set for today to choose a new Mayor and a new President of the City Council.