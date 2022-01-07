Cowboy Hall of Fame seeking nominations for 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.

Nomination applications may be made until February 28, 2022. All nominations must include biographical information and photographs of each nominee. The WCHF recognizes individuals who have spent a minimum time of 45 years working – for a livelihood – in the saddle. The

predominant part of nominee’s work should have involved riding horseback and working livestock. The minimum age for a living inductee is 65. Special circumstances can be considered. Inductees also may be honored posthumously.

Cowboy means cowgirl, too. Nominees do not need to have been born in Wyoming, but all nominees must have had primary residence in Wyoming and spent the majority of their time as a working cowboy in Wyoming. Ownership of a ranch (or even land) is not a requirement. The

nominee could have spent his/her working time as a ranch hand. Cowboy work is the primary criteria. Families and couples may be nominated together, but all individuals must meet all requirements.

To obtain a nomination form send an email to: [email protected] or send a self- addressed, stamped envelope to WCHF, P.O. Box 404, Saratoga, WY 82331 and a copy of the nomination form will be sent to you.

The nominations are considered by county committees and verified by the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Board. Final decisions will be made in late spring and announced in early June.

The WCHF will honor inductees for 2022 during a weekend of Cowboy Legacy September 23 & 24 at Little America in Cheyenne. www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org