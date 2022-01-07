UW Trustees to consider proposal to create a new School of Computing

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to create a new School of Computing and receive updates on other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 12-14.

The meeting will take place in person at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. UW’s pandemic protocols on wearing of masks and physical distancing will be observed. There will be limited seating for members of the public to observe the meeting in person, but public sessions of the board and its committees may be observed by the public at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesjan.

Several committees of the board will meet through the day Wednesday in the Gateway Center, starting with the Facilities Contracting Committee at 7:30 a.m. The Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting begins at 8 a.m.; the School of Computing proposal will be presented during that session.

Thursday’s meeting of the full board will begin at 8 a.m. with an executive session. The public session is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

UW President Ed Seidel is scheduled to give an update on UW’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The full board is scheduled to consider the School of Computing proposal at around 3:15 p.m.

The School of Computing would be a hub of innovation and knowledge exchange, providing an array of computational tools to UW students and employees, along with Wyoming businesses and citizens, to drive transformation. Initially incubated in the College of Engineering and Applied Science, it would infuse computation, and digital and data science across the university and be a statewide asset.

The board will accept public testimony on any topics at 11 a.m. Thursday. Those wishing to offer verbal testimony should go to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/public-comment/web_form.html to fill out the web form. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Friday’s meeting begins with a 7 a.m. presentation at the Wyoming Technology Business Center by UW’s IMPACT 307, a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators. The trustees then return to the Gateway Center for an executive session, with the public session scheduled to start at about 10:15 a.m.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2022-meeting-materials/january_13-15_2022_meeting.html.