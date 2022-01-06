Breaking News

Winter Weather Advisory in place through 11 p.m. for Upper Wind River Basin

Article Updated: January 6, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Upper Wind River Basin and the Town of Dubois until 11 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. 

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a
charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency.

Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions.

