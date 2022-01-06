Winter Weather Advisory in place through 11 p.m. for Upper Wind River Basin

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Upper Wind River Basin and the Town of Dubois until 11 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.



* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will produce blowing and

drifting snow.



* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin.



* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a

charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency.



Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions.