Winter Weather Advisory in place through 11 p.m. for Upper Wind River Basin

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Upper Wind River Basin and the Town of Dubois until 11 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a
charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency.
Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions.
