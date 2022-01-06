Breaking News

Updated Weekend H.S. Basketball Schedules

Article Updated: January 6, 2022
Here is the local High School Boys and Girls Basketball schedule for this weekend that has been updated due to the weather conditions on Thursday. 

Thursday:

Riverton at Cheyenne South = Cancelled due to winter weather

Friday:

Riverton Girls and Boys vs Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne at Storey Gym, 11 & 12:30 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9)

Jackson at Lander Valley,  5 & 6:30 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1)

Thermopolis Girls vs Lyman at Rawlins Winter Classic, 6 p.m.  

Thermopolis Boys vs Pinedale at Pinedale Winter Classic, 7:30 p.m. Wrangler Gym (KDNO, 101.7) 

Glenrock Preseason:

Shoshoni vs Southeast at Glenrock Intermediate School, 9 & 10:30 a.m.

Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs at Glenrock Intermediate School, Noon & 4:30 p.m.

St. Stephens vs Pine Bluffs at Glenrock Intermediate School,  Noon & 1:30

St. Stephens vs Southeast, at Glenrock Intermediate School, 6 & 7:30 p.m. 

Other Games

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, Pavillion, 4:30 and 6 p.m. 

Dubois at Fort Washakie, 5:30 and 7 p.m. 

Saturday:

Riverton Boys and Girls vs Wheatland at Cheyenne South Aux Gym, 3 (boys) & 4:30 p.m.(girls)  (KTAK, 93.9)

Thermopolis Boys vs Mountain View, 9:30 a.m., Pinedale Wrangler Gym, 9:30 a.m. (KDNO, 101.7)

Thermopolis Girls vs Pinedale at Rawlins, 1 p.m.  

Thermopolis Girls vs Rawlins at Rawlins, 6:30 p.m. 

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and Chiefs at Lovell, 2:30 & 4 p.m. 

Wind River Lady Cougars & Cougars vs Greybull at Pavillion, 1:30 and 3 p.m. 

St. Stephens vs Meeteetse Boys & Girls at the Mission, Noon & 1:30 pm.

Dubois Boys vs Ten Sleep at Dubois, 2:30 p.m.

 

 

