UW’s Jimmy Dales Places Fourth in Field of 110 at the Saguaro Amateur

After an outstanding 2021 fall college golf season, Wyoming redshirt sophomore Jimmy Dales has continued his strong play into the winter amateur season. Dales placed fourth out of 110 of the nation’s top amateur golfers on Wednesday at the Saguaro Amateur in Maricopa, Ariz. Dales fired a 54-hole total of 209 (-7), finishing just three strokes back of tournament champion Carson Enright of Longboat Key, Fla.

Dales opened this week’s Saguaro Am with a 67 (-5) on Monday, followed by an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday and closed out the tournament with a round of 70 (-2) on Wednesday. The tournament was played at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz.

A native of Northville, Mich., Dales completed an outstanding 2021 fall season as he recorded five Top 25 finishes in six fall collegiate tournaments.

The Cowboys will tee off the 2022 spring season on Feb. 11-12 when they host the inaugural Wyoming World Team Match Play event in Palm Desert, Calif.

Three other Cowboys also competed in the Saguaro Amateur. Freshman Jaren Calkins, from Lander, Wyo., tied for 57th, with a three-round total of 221 (+5). Redshirt freshman Patrick Azevedo, of Othello, Wash., shot a 223 (+7) to tie for 67th, and freshman Aidan Mann, from Boulder, Colo., posted a 54-hole total of 228 (+12) to tie for 86th.

Wyoming Cowboys

Tie 4th Jimmy Dales 67-72-70=209 (-7)

Tie 57th Jaren Calkins 74-73-74=221 (+5)

Tie 67th Patrick Azevedo 78-69-76=223 (+7)

Tie 86th Aidan Mann 75-78-75=228 (+12)