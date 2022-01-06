Apr 18, 1974 – Dec 31, 2021

Jerome H. Warren, 46, of the Wind River Reservation passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds followed by the wake at his mother’s home, 334 Great Plains Road. The funeral will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Jerome H, Warren was born to Pauline Warren Polen on April 18, 1975. He was a world traveler when he was young, his parents where in the U.S. Army. He lived in Germany including, Lcehiem, Phuf-stadt-Wiederstadt and Darmsstatd; Denver, Ronan, MT, Hamilton Dome and Arapaho Ranch.



Jerome was baptized into the Catholic Faith and also participated in Native American Ceremonies.



He attended schools in St. Stephens, Hamilton Dome, Darmstadt Germany, and Denver, CO. He went to Job Corp in Ronan, MT. He also attended Westwood Tech in Denver and Central Wyoming College.



Jerome worked for Cattlemen’s Meat Co., Wind River Casino, and 6 Feathers Flagging.



His hobbies were mechanics, learning to play the guitar and drums.



He is survived by his mother, Pauline(Calvin) Polen; mother of his children, Sara Wilson-Warren; sons, Jerome Anthony Warren, II and Jeffrey Lock; daughter, Brindi (Adam Spoonhunter) Lock; sister Ineza Polen; grandchildren, Howie Spoonhunter, Xain Lock, and Brexleigh Spoonhunter; other sisters, Rosa Warren, Sonya Warren, Therese Roberts, Cheyenne Romero, Kateri Warren, Charmayne Warren, Raylene Warren, Vanessa Warren, Cassandra Warren, Nelida Mendoza, Liz Hodge, and Shannon Brown; other brothers, James Sittingeagle, Travis “Rambo” Warren, Daniel Warren, Pascal Warren, Stevie Sittingeagle, Dylan Blackburn, Terrence Jenkins, sTaj Jackson, Paul Warren, Jr., Donald Warren, Derek Headley, Marcus Sather, Myron Nipwater and Francis Acebo; nephews, Dale Moss, Jr., Tyson Howe, Johnny and Jamonte Roberts, Major Barrera, Timothy Twohearts, Paul Warren, III, Raymond Warren, Michael Warren, Edmund, Tristan, Gabriel Sunray, Jameis Warren, Andrew, Daniel, Ransom, Zorro, Saue Gonzales, Dean Friday, Riko, Xavier, and Anthony; Leonard and Vince Warren; nieces, Chayne Moss, Taryn Howe, Singingwater (Xando) Warren, Lanayah, Marissa, Amare, Amaia, Onalaya, Layla, Kaitly, Shawnette, Arcely, Esme, Ariah and Arista, Quin and Annissa; grandchildren, Octavian and Jaimen Jr., Aoah, Saveno Three Irons, Rylan Sather, Edmund Warren Jr., and Armani Friday; aunts, Judy Warren (Melvin Blackburn), Belinda Warren, Kathleen Warren, Catherine Jenkins and family, Claudia Jenkins and family, Jodi Brown and family, Angela Warren, Marie Jenkins, and Caroline Hill and family; uncles Paul Warren Sr., Clarence Jenkins, and Mike Jenkins; grandmothers, Geraldine Brown and Valene Revere; extended families, Logan, Brown, Jenkins, Warren, White, Sitting Eagle, Spoonhunter, Ramsdell, Goodman and Portwood.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Inez Warren; son Steven Warren; uncle Hubert Warren, Jr.; nephews, Cris Runsmedicine and Josh Friday; brothers, Hubert K.C. Warren and Lawrence Jenkins; and niece, Janelle Warren.



