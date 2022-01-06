Dubois has most snow in mid-week storm excepting the Wind River Range

The Dubois area recorded the most snowfall outside of the mountain SNOTEL sites during the midweek snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Lander and Hudson each received three inches, the Fort Washakie area had around 2.4 inches, and. Riverton just over two inches

In Hot Springs County, Lucerne recorded 3.5 inches and the Thermopolis area had just over three inches.

In Washakie County, Ten Sleep and the Worland area had three inches, with lesser amounts around the county.

In the Wind River Mountains, the Warm Springs SNOTEL recorded 10 inches, South Pass and Deer Park between 7 and 8 inches and Cold Springs and Hobbs Park registered seven inches.

See all the reports below:

Automated SNOTEL sites on the East side of the Wind River Range: