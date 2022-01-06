Central games cancelled this weekend; First win of 2022 in the books

The Central Wyoming College basketball games this weekend against Air Force Prep, Northeastern JC, and Trinidad State have been called due to winter conditions. Weather has prevented the Rustlers from traveling to Colorado for their games. The games are currently being rescheduled.

Earlier this week, however CWC picked up its first win of 2022 over Miles College of Montana.

Final: CWC 82 MCC 65

The win happened at home in front of the CWC fans as well. The Rustlers got the job done on the defensive end.

J. White 19pts, 5asts, 2stls

N. Mims 12pts, 10reb

S. Long 8pts, 3reb, 2asts