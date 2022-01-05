Wyoming Indian Board to act on bus cameras, and an Indoor Track Coach today

The Fremont County School District 14 Board of Trustees will be meeting today at noon in a special session and then adjourn into a work session.

According to the agenda posted by Interim Superintendent Stephanie Zickafoose, the board will be asked to advertise for bids for both interior and exterior camera systems for all district 14 buses. The board will also act on a recommendation to hire Caleb Her Many Horses as the Indoor Track Coach for 2022 season.