Real Estate Contract at Riverton Airport Business Park to go to a RFP

The Riverton City Council last night agreed to issue a Request for Proposals for a real estate firm to sell properties in the Airport Business Park. The council was set to renew a contract with Home Source Realty, which has held the contract with several extensions, but other real estate firms came to the meeting and asked that they have a chance to bid on the contract. The Councilors agreed and instructed city staff to prepare an RFP.

There was a change in the Riverton City Council Leadership last night. Mike Bailey was reelected as President, but Dean Peranteaux was elected as Vice President over Karla Borders, who was absent from the meeting. After the first round of balloting, City Administrator Tony Tolstedt announced there was a tie between Borders and Peranteaux, and when the next ballot was tallied, Peranteaux was elected. The President and Vice President of the council would conduct meetings in the absence of the mayor and or council president.