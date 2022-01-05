Loop Road Gates now closed; Access available for over-snow vehicles

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest reminds the public that the gates on Louis Lake Road/Loop Road, FSR 300, are closed for the season. Additionally, the gate at Pass Creek on FSR 326 was closed last week ahead of incoming winter snow.

Over-snow access for snowmobiles exists at both the gate near Bruce’s Parking Lot in Sinks Canyon and through the gate at South Pass. Those individuals looking to gain tracked UTV access to the area will need to do so from South Pass; that is the only over-snow access point for tracked UTV/ATVs on the Loop Road.

“Please take the time to know what is open for over-snow use and what areas of the Forest are closed to other motorized use,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “We have had a few recent incidents where people attempted to take passenger vehicles on roads that are closed this time of year and ended up in less than desirable situations.”

This annual closure of the Loop Road helps ensure resource damage in the area remains minimal. Please respect all posted signs for this and associated road closures.

Contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460 for additional information.