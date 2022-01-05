Dust Suppression approved for nine county roads

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $262,416 agreement wit the Wyoming Department of Transportation for dust suppression on nine county roads.
The roads are:
Union Pass from Mile Post (MP0 00 to 5.45
Lost Cabin from MP 00 to 2.20
Lysite Creek Road from MP 00 to 4.70
Badwater Road from MP 25.50 to 27.50
Badwater Road from MP 31.94 to 41.06
Bridger Creek Road from MP 00 to 10.17
Atlantic City Road from MP 0.93 to 4.40
South Pass Road from MP 00 to 1.90
Tunnel Hill Road from MP 4.19 to 8.45
Winter Access Road from 00 to 2.21
Winter Access Road from 00 to 0.38