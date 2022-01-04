Snowpack holding in Winds, down a point in Bighorns, big jump in Sweetwater Basin

Currently, Wyoming’s snowpack/SWE is 91% of median with a basin high of 121% (Upper Bear) and a basin low of 51% (South Platte). Last year the state was at 77%, and at 109% in 2019.

Locally the Wind River Basin is holding steady at 105 percent of the 30-year-median, the Bighorn Basin slipped by one point to 86 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin increased to 98 percent of the 30 year median.

The following table shows the percent of median for today, the 2 previous weeks, one year ago, and two years ago for Wyoming basins