New Meet and Exercise Pen completed at PAWS for Life

The PAWS for Life Animal League has a new addition to their facility on Smith Road. It’s a fenced in “Meet and Greet” and “Exercise Yard” for the shelter’s dogs.

Riverton Police Department Animal Control Officer Sharon Sanderson offered the following post on Facebook when the project was done.

“The PAWS meet and greet/exercise pen is done!! Yea!!! I would like to give a huge shout out to my wonderful husband Bart Sanderson for his help and use of equipment, Dustin Taylor , Kent Moss, Jeff Cooper, Sergeant Jacob Nation and his wonderful wife Mandy Apodaca-Nation and their son John! Without the help of these wonderful volunteers this would still only be a dream! The wonderful staff at PAWS and Gina was always on deck for needed support as always!! This space gives the dogs much needed room to play, exert energy and live!!! It was so rewarding to see the first dogs in the pen running and enjoying their selves ! Enjoy my furry friends!!”