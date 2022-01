The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported this morning the death of a 75-year-old Lander man who died in a one vehicle rollover crash when the vehicle he was driving rolled down an embankment at 12:54 p.m. Monday. The fatal mishap occurred in the 7200 block of Highway 789.

The incident is under investigation by the FCSO, The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.