CWC Received $1.2 Million grant to boost Student Career Services

Central Wyoming College is starting out the year with good news.

Approval of the college’s $1.2 million Department of Education Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) grant will maximize CWC’s student career services by connecting instruction with wraparound services and real-world work experiences.

Grant money will support three new positions: a career services coordinator, career services liaison, and a cross agency coordinator, along with direct student support.

The career services coordinator will work directly with students to provide access to one-on-one career counseling, aptitude and skill assessments, interview coaching, and assistance with resume preparation and job searches.

The career services liaison will develop external relationships within the local workforce to identify employer needs. This position will promote student work experiences including internships, on-the-job training, apprenticeships, and job shadowing.

Executive Director of the CWC Foundation Beth Monteiro said this position will also connect current and graduating students with employment opportunities and will ensure their coursework is relevant to the job market.

The career services liaison will serve as a crucial link between employers and faculty to ensure CWC’s graduates are meeting employer expectations. The position will keep faculty informed so they can update courses, identify students for internships and other work-based opportunities. ” Beth Monteiro, Executive Director of the CWC Foundation

The new cross agency coordinator will connect supporting organizations with students to help reduce barriers to their college entry and completion. This includes external resources like child and healthcare, transportation, counseling, federal, state, and tribal programs, vocational rehabilitation, food banks, scholarships, Hi-Set, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and more.

Vice President for Student Affairs Cory Daly noted the goal of this grant is to create a one-stop career service office at CWC, something the college hasn’t had and sorely needs.

“These connections will promote persistence and completion and increase graduate employability and job placement for our students,” Daly said.