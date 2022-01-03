Breaking News

Wyoming at Nevada Men's Basketball game Postponed

January 3, 2022
The Arena Auditorium at the University of Wyoming, home to Cowboy and Cowgirl Basketball. UW Media Athletics

 Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Wyoming mens basketball program, the game between the Cowboys and Nevada scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Reno, Nevada, has been postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

