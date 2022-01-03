Wyoming at Nevada Men’s Basketball game Postponed

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Wyoming mens basketball program, the game between the Cowboys and Nevada scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Reno, Nevada, has been postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.
