Voting now open for the County’s “Best Of the Best”

Article Updated: January 3, 2022
The 2022 “BOB” Awards, the Best of the Best in local businesses sponsored by WyoTodayMedia, is now open for voting. The categories are split in to 4 sections:
-Best Dining & Food
-Best Home & Lifestyle
-Best Art & Public Service
-Best Recreation & Night Life

Businesses must be located inside of Fremont County to win. One ballot per e-mail/phone number. In the event of misspellings or partial names we will do our best to align said vote with the actual business name.

$100 Cash Prize for voters will be randomly selected, and will be awarded after winners are announced.

Go online now to register and cast your ballots.

