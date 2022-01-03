Voting now open for the County’s “Best Of the Best”

The 2022 “BOB” Awards, the Best of the Best in local businesses sponsored by WyoTodayMedia, is now open for voting. The categories are split in to 4 sections:

-Best Dining & Food

-Best Home & Lifestyle

-Best Art & Public Service

-Best Recreation & Night Life

Businesses must be located inside of Fremont County to win. One ballot per e-mail/phone number. In the event of misspellings or partial names we will do our best to align said vote with the actual business name.

$100 Cash Prize for voters will be randomly selected, and will be awarded after winners are announced.

Go online now to register and cast your ballots.