Aug 13, 1970 – Dec 29, 2021

A Funeral Mass for Samantha Arlene Littleshield, 51, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 20222 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1603 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow.



Ms. Littleshield passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.



She was born on August 13, 1970, daughter of Melvin A. Littleshield, Sr. and Margaret (C’Bearing) Littleshield in Lander, Wyoming. Samantha attended schools at St. Stephens as well as Riverton High School, where she graduated.



Samantha loved her grandchildren and enjoyed taking care of them. She also was fond of the casino, traveling, shopping for her grandkids and loved to listen to Def Leppard.



Samantha was baptized into the Catholic faith.



Survivors include her father, Melvin A. Littleshield, Sr.; sons, Chase Washakie and Taylor Littleshield; daughter, Catherine Washakie; sisters, Cynthia Littleshield and Delsie Headley; companion, Howard Felter; grandchildren, Jai’La Eagle, KyRee Washakie, Cadence Washakie, Callie Washakie, Lukas Underwood, Chase Washakie, Jr., Brooklyn Littleshield and Ashley Littleshield; uncles, Richard (Sara) Littleshield, John Bushyhead, and Lloyd Littleshield; the families of Littleshield, Arthur, C’Bearing, Goodman, Gardner, Dewey, Seminole and Bushyhead.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret M. (C’Bearing) Littleshield; brother, Melvin Littleshield, Jr; sister, Michelle Littleshield; grandparents, Richard and Teresa (Blake) Littleshield, William and Elizabeth (Goodman) C’Bearing; uncles, Donald, Lawrence, and Tony Littleshield, Linus C’Bearing, and Johnny (Donna) Goodman; cousins, Karen, LaDonna, and Theresa Littleshield, Cameron, William, and Stephanie C’Bearing, James Goodman, Sr., and Patrick Stacey; niece, Camille Goodman; and nephew, Arnold Real Bird.



