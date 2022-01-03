Riverton City Council to perform statutory re-organization Tuesday night

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night has a relatively short agenda with most reorganizational matters and committee liaison assignments up for approval.

At the top of the meeting is the election of the council president and vice president, who would preside over council meetings in the absence of the mayor.

The various appointments including the full agenda are copied below:

Appointments to citizen committees serving the council to be considered include:

Airport Board:

• Mick Pryor *Two additional letters of interest were also received. Planning Commission:

Three current board members requested reappointment. The proposed Mayoral Appointment is as follows: • Robert Scheidemantel • David Kellner

• Grace Andrus Rendezvous Committee

Three current board members requested reappointment. The proposed Mayoral Appointments are as follows: Andy Samuelson Patricia Newlin Ricky Hoffman

