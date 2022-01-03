May 10, 1946 – Dec 31, 2021

Joyce Ann Workman age 75 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 at Help for Health Hospice Care.



Joyce was born in Elkins, West Virginia on May 10, 1946 and was the eldest daughter of the late Miles Workman and Helen (Hinchman) Workman.



Joyce served in the Army after high school and then went on to work for the Social Security Administration for 35 years until her retirement in the year 2000. Joyce was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Over the years she held many callings within the church. She truly loved going to church and serving her Lord and Savior.



Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kelly Creek and husband, Scott Creek of Worland, Wyoming; her son, Forrest Dale White and wife Christina of Newcastle, Virginia; and son Chris Jensen of Virginia; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela Balten and Kathryn Workman.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Miles Workman and Myles Workman; and sisters, Deborah Schchart, Jennifer Hederick, and Beverly Rowan.



Per Joy’s wishes, she has requested no funeral services.



