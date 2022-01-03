County Commission to re-organize, appoint liaisons at Tuesday’s meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday will hold their first meeting of the new year at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander.

Tuesday’s agenda includes the election of commission officers, designation of official depositories for county funds, designation of an official county newspaper for legal notices and county board and commission liaison designations for the commissioners.

In action items, Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks will appear to talk about the Paradise Valley Box Culvert Project, Right of Way Easements and a personnel item regarding a retirement.

See the agenda copied below: