Mar 21, 1939 – Dec 29, 2021

Carolyn (Crisler) McIntyre, age 82, passed away at Help for Health Hospice on December 29, 2021.



She was born March 23, 1939 in East Chicago, Indiana to Chester Roderick and Alma Naomi (Ockoman) Crisler.



Carolyn was an accomplished musician and artist, having sold numerous pieces of caustic and felted pictures at the Rochester, Minnesota 6×6 Art Show each year. She enjoyed performing in melodrama plays in Lander and formal productions at Northwest College in Powell, where she worked as the Director of Adult and Native American Students, until her retirement. Carolyn also enjoyed playing with local Fremont County musicians and entertaining the community at the Senior Centers and the weekly jam session at the Lander Bake Shop.



Carolyn received a Bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a Masters from Wesleyan College. Throughout her life she worked as a Social Worker at DFS, Voc Rehab and the Wyoming State Training School. She was a teacher and basketball coach at Arapahoe School where she was fondly known as “Miss Fish” by the students.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John G. “Johnny Mac” McIntyre, sister Annette Schultz and brother Tommy Crisler.



She is survived by her brother Robert O. “Chris” Crisler of California, daughters Dawn Navarre of Lander and Dana (Bill) Hiser of Arizona, grandchildren Jordan (Emily) Branning of Riverton, Zachary (Laura) Stack of Washington, Cortney (Dalton) Mole of Riverton, Christian Hiser and his partner John Moeller of Casper, and Bryce Hiser of Lander; 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



At her request, no services will be held. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lander Art Center would be appreciated.



