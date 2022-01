A period of active weather is coming up the next three days, including high wind, snow and much colder temperatures. But for Monday, there will be One more dry day today with near normal temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions will continue in the favored locations. Snow will return to the west later tonight and Tuesday. High winds are possible in Natrona County tonight.

Todays highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins including Dubois.