Somewhat milder today and remaining dry. There will be breezy to windy conditions for many locations. Snow will return to the west later Monday night into Tuesday. A chance of snow for most areas Wednesday.

Today’s highs in the upper 20s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with 30°F at Dubois and Thermopolis. Peak wind gust today expected to reach 48 mph at Jeffrey City, 35 mph at Dubois, 26 mph at both Thermopolis and Worland and the upper teens in the Wind River Valley.