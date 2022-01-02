Lander, Riverton, Worland drier but warmer in December

December started off very warm and ended very cold. Here is the climate summary for sites across western and central Wyoming. It was a warmer than normal month, with a mix of wet and dry locations. It was also kind of windy.
