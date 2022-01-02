Breaking News

Lander, Riverton, Worland drier but warmer in December

Article Updated: January 2, 2022
The Weather Balloon Dome at the Riverton National Weather Service Station. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

December started off very warm and ended very cold. Here is the climate summary for sites across western and central Wyoming. It was a warmer than normal month, with a mix of wet and dry locations. It was also kind of windy.

