Cowgirls Covid Postpone BSU game Monday

Due to COVID-19 related concerns within the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program, the January 3 contest between the Cowgirls and Boise State has been postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

We are committed to providing ticket holders with options to either reuse or refund their ticket purchase. Below are the options for ticket holders given the postponement:

Should the game be rescheduled, tickets for Monday’s game will be honored at the rescheduled game. No further action is necessary with this option at this time. However, there is no guarantee that this game will be rescheduled for a later date. Schedule updates will be made available as soon as they are released by the Mountain West Conference. Exchange ticket(s) for another conference home game of your choice. The remaining schedule can be viewed HERE. Please call the ticket office during normal business hours to exercise this option. Get a full refund of your ticket purchase. Please call the ticket office during normal business hours to exercise this option.

If you have any questions, please contact the Ticket Office for assistance. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Cowgirl Basketball.