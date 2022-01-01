Breaking News

Cowboys Game Today Called off due to COVID-19 in Boise State Program

Article Updated: January 1, 2022
Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State men’s basketball program late this morning, the game between the Broncos and Wyoming scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 in Laramie, Wyoming, has been postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

