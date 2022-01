The Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park overnight registered at -28 degree temperature for one of the coldest readings on New Year’s Morning according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Bondurant had the lowest low at -29°F with a -50°F wind chill.

Locally, Worland’s low was -20 at the airport and -21 in town with a -36°F Wind Chill. It was -19 in and around Dubois with a -17 on Togwotee Pass. Kirby had a low of -13.

