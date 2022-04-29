2022 Wyoming Spring Game Kicks Off at 2 p.m. Saturday

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (April 27, 2022) — The highlight of Wyoming Spring Football will take place this Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host their annual Brown and Gold Spring Game on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m., Mountain Time. The game is free and open to the public and will give Cowboy fans their first look at the 2022 Cowboy Football team.



Wyoming is coming off a 2021 season that saw it earn its fourth bowl bid in the past six seasons, appearing in bowl games in 2016, ’17, ’19 and ’21, which was the first time that had been accomplished in school history. The previous best was four bowl game appearances in a seven-year period when the Pokes appeared in bowl games in 1987, ’88, ’90 and ’93. The Cowboys also recorded their third consecutive bowl victory at the end of the 2021 season when they defeated Kent State by a score of 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.



Fans Encouraged to Take Advantage of Tailgating Opportunity on Saturday

Tailgating activities in the Ford Stadium Lot will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run until 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. with numerous concession options available to fans inside the stadium after 1 p.m.



Younger Cowboy Team Has Had a Productive Spring

Head coach Craig Bohl mentioned earlier in spring practice that he and his staff were enjoying coaching their young Cowboy team. When asked why that was, he had several reasons.



“While there is a lot of youth on this team, there are a lot of guys who are really, really emotionally invested,” said Bohl. “They want to play for the Cowboys and so they’re giving great effort. We have a lot of competition at a lot of places on the roster and guys are focused on wanting to get better.”



The 2022 Cowboys Will Feature A Group of Talented Veterans

While the 2022 version of Wyoming Cowboy Football team will be a younger team than a year ago, it still will feature a group of talented veteran performers.



Bohl has seen several of those veterans take on larger roles this spring.



“I’ve certainly seen good play-making ability by Easton Gibbs (linebacker), who has played a lot of football for us the past two seasons,” said Bohl. “Also Keonte Glinton (nickel back) has done a great job along with Cole Godbout (nose tackle) and Jordan Bertagnole (defensive tackle). Offensively, Josh Cobbs (wide receiver) has really taken a step forward. Titus Swen (running back) has done some exceptional things, and on the offensive line Eric Abojei and Frank Crum have both taken on larger roles. We’ve also seen really good progress by Treyton Welch (tight end) and Parker Christensen (fullback/tight end).”



Among the top veterans returning are a group of five players who earned All-Mountain West honors a year ago.



Running back Titus Swen was named Second Team All-Mountain West by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2021. The now junior from Fort Worth, Texas, rushed for 785 yards on 132 carries last season. He scored seven rushing touchdowns to lead the Cowboys in that category, and his 5.95 average yards per carry ranked him No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 26 in the nation.



Junior nose tackle Cole Godbout was also named a Second Team All-MW selection by PFF, and earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors in voting by MW head coaches and media. Godbout ranked No. 3 on the Cowboy team in tackles in ’21 being credited with 90 total tackles. He led the Pokes in sacks, with 5.0, and tied for second on the team in tackles for loss, with 7.0. He also had five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Godbout ranked No. 3 among all Mountain West defensive linemen in tackles a year ago, averaging 5.38 tackles per game.



Linebacker Easton Gibbs will enter his sophomore season of 2022 as Wyoming’s leading returning tackler. He made a career best 90 tackles in 2021 to rank second behind his former running mate at linebacker Chad Muma, who chose to forego his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft. Gibbs was an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection last season by PFF. Gibbs is moving from his weak-side linebacker position, where he played the past two seasons, to middle linebacker this coming season.



Joining Gibbs as former Honorable Mention All-Mountain West picks by Pro Football Focus last season are junior offensive tackle Frank Crum and sophomore kickoff returner Cameron Stone, who is also competing for a starting spot at cornerback this coming season.



Bohl’s Evaluation as the Cowboys Approach Saturday’s Brown and Gold Spring Game

Leading up to this Saturday’s Spring Game, the Cowboys have scrimmaged each of the past two Saturdays. Both of those scrimmages were key evaluation opportunities for Wyoming’s coaching staff. Bohl saw some encouraging signs in both those scrimmages that leads him to say he believes his team is “on the right trajectory.”



“I think we saw good physicality from our team, particularly in our offensive line in last Saturday’s scrimmage. I was really pleased with that.” said Bohl. “I thought we executed the passing game better in last Saturday’s scrimmage. The previous scrimmage, I thought our defensive secondary performed well.



“We’re about on par with where I thought we would be at this time. We’ve made significant improvement this past week. I think this group of players has taken advantage of every practice we’ve had. Sometimes guys might look at spring practices as just another practice that they need to get through. But this group has shown they want to use every practice to get better.



“I do think we have an exciting team with quite a bit of ability going into next season. They’re just inexperienced.”



The Spring Game is for the Fans and for the Players

While much of the earlier spring scrimmages are focused on coaches getting an opportunity to evaluate players and see where they have developed and what they need to improve upon, the Spring Game is about the fans and the players.



“One of the main goals of the Spring Game is for our younger players to get the experience of playing in a game,” said Bohl. “It’s great to have the fans in the stadium to create a game-like atmosphere and for our players to experience what that is like.



“For us as coaches, we will get some evaluation out of the Spring Game — seeing who can go out and make plays in a game-like situation — but that isn’t the main focus. This is a time for the fans and the players.”



Autographs After the Game on the Field

At conclusion of Saturday’s Spring Game, Cowboy players will be available on the field to sign autographs and take photos with Wyoming fans.



2022 Wyoming Spring Game Information

Game Time:

•2 p.m., M.T. in War Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 30



Admittance:

•The Spring Game is Free and Open to the Public



Parking:

•Parking will be Free on Saturday in the Ford Stadium Lot



Tailgating:

•An open container permit will enable fans to tailgate in the Ford Stadium Lot on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Gates Opening:

•Gates to War Memorial Stadium will open at 1 p.m.