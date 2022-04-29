2022 Mountain West Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tees Off Friday in Bremerton, Wash.

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (April 28, 2022) — It’s championship week for the Wyoming Cowboy men’s golf team as they will travel to Bremerton, Wash., to compete in the 2022 Mountain West Conference Championship.



The tournament will feature all 11 Mountain West schools. The format for this week’s tournament will include three 18-hole rounds, with one round being played on Friday, April 29; one on Saturday, April 30; and the final round on Sunday, May 1.



Wyoming has placed among the Top Five teams in four tournaments during the 2021-22 season, including winning its own Wyoming Desert Match Play event in February.



Wyoming’s Lineup for the Mountain West Championship

The Mountain West Championship will be utilizing the NCAA Substitution Rule which allows for substitutions in a team’s lineup up to 10 minutes prior to teeing off. That allows each team to bring six golfers to play in the five team spots during the tournament.



Wyoming’s six golfers for the 2022 MW Championship will include (listed alphabetically): Patrick Azevedo, Jaren Calkins, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jimmy Dales, Tyler Severin and Bryce Waters.



2022 Tournament Field

All 11 Mountain West member schools will be participating, including: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.



Nationally Ranked Teams in the Mountain West Championship

There are four Mountain West schools currently ranked among the Top 51 programs in the country based on Golfstat rankings as of Tuesday, April 26: No. 34 ranked New Mexico; No. 35 Nevada; No. 50 San Diego State; and No. 51 Boise State.



Course Information

Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club, Bremerton, Wash., Par 72, 7,115 yards



Tournament Seedings, Pairings and Friday Tee Times (M.T.)

•No. 1 New Mexico and No. 2 Nevada, Teeing off starting at 9 a.m.

•No. 3 SDSU and No. 4 Boise State, Teeing off starting at 9:40 a.m.

•No. 5 CSU and No. 6 San Jose State, Teeing off starting at 10:20 a.m.

•No. 7 Fresno State and No. 8 UNLV, Teeing off starting at 11 a.m.

•No. 9 Wyoming, No. 10 Utah State and No. 11 Air Force Teeing off starting at 11:40 a.m.

•Pairings for Rounds 2 and 3 will be determined by the previous round team standings. Teams 10-11 based on team standings will be grouped together and will tee off first, followed by: Teams 8-9, Teams 6-7, Teams 4-5 and Teams 1-2-3 will tee off in the final pairing.



Tournament Stats

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com at: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=25128



Tournament Format

One 18-hole round will be played on each day — Fri., Sat., and Sun.



NCAA Substitution Rule for Golf

The Mountain West Tournament will be using the NCAA Substitution Rule in the 2022 Men’s Golf Championship. That rule states:



Prior to a round, a team may substitute a sixth player for any member of the team, provided that:

a. The Rules Committee is notified of the substitution at least 10 minutes prior to that team member’s starting time.

b. The sixth player is an eligible member of the institution’s team.



Note: When a team has substituted a sixth player, the substitution becomes final 10 minutes prior to that team member’s starting time and no further changes may be made by the team for that round. However,

prior to the 10 minute mark, the team may withdraw the substitution by notifying the Rules Committee and may substitute for another player as provided above.



The team member that was substituted for, becomes the sixth player and the team is limited to that player, if the team wishes to substitute a player prior to any subsequent Championship round.



Cowboys’ Top 25 Finishes

The balance on the 2021-22 Cowboy Golf team is evident by the fact that six different individuals have posted Top 25 finishes during their careers.



Player, 2021 Class 2021-22 Top 25 Finishes Career Top 25 Finishes

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jr. 3 14

Tyler Severin, Jr. 3 12

Jimmy Dales, RSo. 5 5

Bryce Waters, Sr. 2 5

Patrick Azevedo, RFr. 3 3

Jared Edeen, Jr. 1 2



*Top 25 finishes don’t include individual only competitions, such as the individual portion of the 2021 Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.



2021-22 Team Success, Wyoming Posts Four Top Five Team Finishes in 12 Tournaments

The Wyoming Cowboys have posted four Top Five tournament finishes during the 2021-22 season through its first 12 tournaments of the season.



Wyoming captured the team championship at its own Wyoming Desert Match Play event in February. The Cowboys entered the event as the #5 Seed and went on to defeat #4 Seed Denver in the quarterfinals, defeated #1 Seed San Francisco in the semifinals and won the championship match over #2 Seed Boise State.



UW posted a third-place finish in a field of 20 teams at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate on March 4 in Palm Desert, Calif.



The Pokes finished fifth out of 17 teams at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational in September.



The Cowboys also placed fifth out of 21 teams at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite to open the 2021-22 season in September.