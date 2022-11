2022 High School Volleyball State Championship schedules

By: Shawn O’Brate

This weekend it all comes to a close on the volleyball courts as teams from all across the state of Wyoming travels to Casper to play the final weekend of games at the Ford Wyoming Center. Below are the teams and times of each game this weekend, including some Fremont County teams:

Class 1A

Thursday, Nov. 4

Game 1: (W1) Riverside vs. (E4) Rock River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Hulett vs. (W3) Little Snake River, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cokeville vs. (E3) Kaycee, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Southeast vs. (W4) Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Game 8: Loser of G1 vs. Loser of G2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of G3 vs. Loser of G4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 10: Loser of G6 vs. Winner of G8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser of G5 vs. Winner of G9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner of G11 vs. Winner of G10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game of G5 vs. Winner Game of G6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Class 2A

Thursday, Nov. 4

Game 1: (W1) Rocky Mountain vs. (E4) Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Burns vs. (W3) Greybull, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Shoshoni* vs. (E3) Wright, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Big Horn vs. (W4) Kemmerer, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Game 8: Loser of G1 vs. Loser of G2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of G3* vs. Loser of G4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of G3* vs. Winner of G4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 10: Loser of G6 vs. Winner of G8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser of G5 vs. Winner of G9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner of G11 vs. Winner of G10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game of G5 vs. Winner Game of G6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Class 3A

Thursday, Nov. 4

Game 1: (W1) Mountain View vs. (E4) Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Douglas vs. (W3) Powell, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Lyman vs. (E3) Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Wheatland vs. (W4) Worland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Game 8: Loser of G1 vs. Loser of G2, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of G3 vs. Loser of G4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 10: Loser of G6 vs. Winner of G8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser of G5 vs. Winner of G9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner of G11 vs. Winner of G10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game of G5 vs. Winner Game of G6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Class 4A

Thursday, Nov. 4

Game 1: (W1) Kelly Walsh vs. (E4) Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Laramie vs. (W3) Riverton*, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cody vs. (E3) Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Cheyenne East vs. (W4) Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Game 8: Loser of G1 vs. Loser of G2*, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of G3 vs. Loser of G4, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2*, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 10: Loser of G6 vs. Winner of G8, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Loser of G5 vs. Winner of G9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner of G11 vs. Winner of G10, 2 p.m. – 3rd place

Game 7: Winner Game of G5 vs. Winner Game of G6, 4 p.m. – CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

* = Fremont County teams playing