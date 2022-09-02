2022 Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Now Being Taken; Eighteen from Fremont County have been Honored

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 7.
Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.
A new online submission form is being used this year. Online nominations will only be accepted and can be completed and submitted here: https://forms.gle/
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals, and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.
For more information, or if you have questions about qualifications or a nomination, contact 307-214-2701 or brittany.howell@wyo.gov.
Fremont County Governor’s Arts Award Recipients
2019 – Robert Martinez, Riverton
2016 – Marianne Vinich, Lander
2014 – Tom Lucas, Dubois
2011 – Eagle Bronze Foundry, Lander and PALS: Promoting Arts in Lander Schools, Lander
2008 – Diane Springford, Lander (Shakespeare in the Parks)
2007 – Lander Community Concerts Association and photographer Mike McClure, Lander
2001 – Arts in Action, Riverton
2000 – Sara Wiles, Lander
1999 – Wind River Artists Guild & Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, Dubois
1995 – Bud Boller, Dubois
1994 – Margaret Peck, Riverton
1991 – Margery Barber, Lander
1990 – Eva McAdams, Fort Washakie
1987 – Mary Back, Dubois
1986 – Harmon Watt, Riverton
1982 – Tonia Burnette, Riverton
Hot Springs County Recipient
2015 – Hot Springs Greater Learning Foundation, Thermopolis
Washakie County Recipients
2012 – Jalan Crossland, Ten Sleep
1993 – Washakie County Museum and Cultural Center, Worland