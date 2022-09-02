2022 Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Now Being Taken; Eighteen from Fremont County have been Honored

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 7.

Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.

A new online submission form is being used this year. Online nominations will only be accepted and can be completed and submitted here: https://forms.gle/ igQR5r5ajGWnEJ6k7 .

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals, and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.

For more information, or if you have questions about qualifications or a nomination, contact 307-214-2701 or brittany.howell@wyo.gov.

Fremont County Governor’s Arts Award Recipients

2019 – Robert Martinez, Riverton

2016 – Marianne Vinich, Lander

2014 – Tom Lucas, Dubois

2011 – Eagle Bronze Foundry, Lander and PALS: Promoting Arts in Lander Schools, Lander

2008 – Diane Springford, Lander (Shakespeare in the Parks)

2007 – Lander Community Concerts Association and photographer Mike McClure, Lander

2001 – Arts in Action, Riverton

2000 – Sara Wiles, Lander

1999 – Wind River Artists Guild & Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, Dubois

1995 – Bud Boller, Dubois

1994 – Margaret Peck, Riverton

1991 – Margery Barber, Lander

1990 – Eva McAdams, Fort Washakie

1987 – Mary Back, Dubois

1986 – Harmon Watt, Riverton

1982 – Tonia Burnette, Riverton

Hot Springs County Recipient

2015 – Hot Springs Greater Learning Foundation, Thermopolis

Washakie County Recipients

2012 – Jalan Crossland, Ten Sleep

1993 – Washakie County Museum and Cultural Center, Worland