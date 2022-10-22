2022 Cross Country State Championship results

The end of the season has come to a close as the best distance runners from around the state traveled to Ethete to take place in the State Championship. The results are as followed:

Every girl in 4A, 3A and 2A would take the field first, following the pace horse as is custom in Ethete races. First up was the 4A girls

Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell, a senior, took first with a time of 18:29.79. That was almost eleven seconds ahead of the second place runner Maddison Antonino out of Jackson Hole. And rounding out the top-three was Addison Forry with a time of 19:24.44

Cheyenne Central High School would take first in team points (40), just barely ahead of Natrona County (46).

In the 3A girls’ division a familiar face came through the finish line first as Lander Valley’s Ameya Eddy continued her dominant season by finishing first with a time of 19:29.21. Behind her, with a time of 19:39.76, was Rawlins’ Ryann Smith who won on the same course earlier this year in the Chief Nation Invitational. And coming in third was senior Taylen Stinson out of Cody with a time of 19:47.12

Cody would take the team victory with a score of 58, followed by Evanston with 71 and Powell with 109. Lander Valley would finish fourth with 118 and Riverton would finish 13th with 337.

And the 2A girls saw Mallory Jones, a junior out of Moorcroft High School, take first place with a time of 21:20.50. In second was Marilee Williams out of Saratoga with a time of 21:42.90, and in third was Thermopolis’ Ruth Johnson with a time of 21:57.50.

Saratoga would win the 2A team totals, demolishing the rest of the field with a point total of just 17 while Tongue River (57) and Thermopolis (71) tried to keep up.

In the boys’ division there were a few surprises but not as many as you might think.

One surprise was a new course record being set by 4A runner, Star Valley’s sophomore superstar, Habtamu “Habbi” Wetzel, who finished the course in 15:48.04, over 20 seconds ahead of second place runner Tristan Enders out of Natrona County.

Star Valley would win the team total with 50 points, followed by Cheyenne Central (79) and Laramie High School (86).

In 3A there was no surprise, Owen Burnett out of Mountain View came in first with a time of 16:04.37 and completed his second win in Ethete over the course of the past two months as he won the Chief Nation Invitational. Coming up in second was Green River’s Nathan Stevenson (16:37.31) and in third was Cody’s Charlie Hulbert (16:49.14).

Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield was a big favorite to win, but came up short as he finished ninth with a time of 17:11.64. And Lander’s Diego Lobatos led the team with a time of 17:22.54 which put him at 11th overall.

Mountain Valley would take the 3A team title with 71 points, followed by Evanston with 89 and Cody with 94. Riverton would finish 6th with 156 and Lander would come up right behind them with 173.

The 2A boys finished off the day with yet another state championship by Saratoga’s Grant Bartlett, who has now won four straight Cross Country State championships. Grant (17:24.58) finished right ahead of his brother Grady Bartlett (17:32.07) who came in second.

In the end the Rocky Mountain / Burlington team would take first in points by just one point ahead of Saratoga, beating them with a combined score of 28 while Saratoga’s champions helped them get to 29.

Congratulations to all the runners that competed and a huge thank you to Wyoming Indian High School and the Ethete community for making this one of the best State Championships to ever happen in Wyoming!