Wyoming Indian swept the Eagles last night at Ethete

In a cross-county battle during the last high school basketball games of 2021, the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and Chiefs earned victories over their rival St. Stephens Eagles last night at Ethete before a full house at the Alfred Redman Sr. Gymnasium. Adding to the color of the game, team uniforms featured thier mascot names printed in the Arapaho Language and the public address announcer spoke in Arapaho.

The Lady Chiefs remained unbeaten and rolled to their seventh win of the year with an workman like 81-26 win over the Lady Eagles. Inez Harris led the way for the Lady Chiefs with 25 points while Kylene Fightingbear scored 13 and Dezi C’Hair added a dozen. For St. Stephens, Amanda Jenkins was the only player in double figures with 10.

The Lady Eagles’ Consualo Yellowbear readied a shot from the right wing against the Lady Chiefs during Thursday night’s game.

In the nightcap, the Chiefs took a one point lead into the final quarter before pulling away to win over the Eagles 81-70 and handing St. Stephens its first loss of the year. It also marked the Chiefs first win of the year. The game was close throughout with multiple lead changes. A turning point came midway through the third quarter when the Eagles Tyron Ridgely fouled out for the Eagles after scoring 13 points. St. Stephen’s Jordan Barraza was game high scorer with 29, with his points coming from the paint and the free throw line where the Eagles were 12 of 20 attempts but it was not enough to overtake the Chief’s balanced scoring. Wyoming Indian’s Brandon Coffee came off the bench to lead his team with 25 points including three treys with Isiah Burnett finishing with 18 points and three treys and JayQuin Jones scoring 11. The Chiefs won the game from the free throw line, converting 27 of 35 attempts.

The Chiefs came out of the locker room wearing traditional warrior headdresses.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The St Stephens Boys raced out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. Above Tyron Ridgely (#10) started a play for the Eagles. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over