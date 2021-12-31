Breaking News

Fireworks allowed this evening in Lander and Riverton

Article Updated: December 31, 2021
Fireworks behind Lander's Mills. Fireworks are allowed on New Years Eve in both Lander and Riverton. File Wyotoday.com photo from Lander Chamber of Commerce

Fireworks are allowed on New Years Eve in both Lander and Riverton. Here’s the scoop:

Lander:

The City of Lander allows fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 4:30 pm December 31st to 12:30 am Jan 1st. NO fireworks are allowed on City property including parks, at the airport or at the golf course.

Riverton

A friendly reminder to all residents of Riverton:
The City of Riverton adopted an ordinance in March 2019 that allows the discharge of fireworks in City limits on New Years Eve from 5:00 pm to 12:30 am (New Years morning). Please be safe, be mindful of your neighbors and clean up all debris and trash.
Happy New Year, everyone!

