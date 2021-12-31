Fireworks allowed this evening in Lander and Riverton

Fireworks are allowed on New Years Eve in both Lander and Riverton. Here’s the scoop:

Lander:

The City of Lander allows fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 4:30 pm December 31st to 12:30 am Jan 1st. NO fireworks are allowed on City property including parks, at the airport or at the golf course.

For your safety, please follow these rules – City of Lander

Riverton

A friendly reminder to all residents of Riverton:

The City of Riverton adopted an ordinance in March 2019 that allows the discharge of fireworks in City limits on New Years Eve from 5:00 pm to 12:30 am (New Years morning). Please be safe, be mindful of your neighbors and clean up all debris and trash.

Happy New Year, everyone!