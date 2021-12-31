DUI Task Force will be out over holiday to catch and jail impaired drivers

This coming New Year’s holiday weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will carry out a countywide impaired driving enforcement operation. In short, don’t drink and drive. If you do, you’ll be arrested, and you will go to jail.

“Fremont County law enforcement will be working overtime this holiday season to detect, stop and arrest drunk and impaired drivers. You can also expect all of our officers, deputies and troopers to take immediate action when responding to any REDDI reports. Do the right thing, don’t drink and drive, or you’ll be stopped and arrested,” said Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), there were 722 alcohol-involved crashes in Wyoming during 2020. There were 33 alcohol-involved fatal crashes in Wyoming in 2020, and 38 people died in the alcohol-involved crashes in 2020. During the same timeframe, Fremont County had four alcohol-related fatal crashes and five fatalities.

“Drivers must act responsibly, and that means not driving buzzed, drunk or impaired,” said Sheriff Lee. “This is a special time of year, and we want our community members to enjoy it. Please commit to helping Fremont County law enforcement keep our roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. Help us put an end to a senseless and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Lee said.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: